Ricky Martin holds his pants with a simple drawstring

Ricky Martin pretended to be inconspicuous in Beverly Hills, but his “belt” and casual look drew attention to him.

Ricky Martin was shopping in Beverly Hills while pretending not to be recognized; The Puerto Rican was dressed in a white shirt that exposed the tattoos on his biceps, cloth sandals and denim jeans held up with a bow!

Without stopping his step, Ricky attended to his earrings with complete confidence, not caring that he was not wearing an authentic belt to prevent his jeans from falling off. The singer has made some recent statements regarding a photograph that Instagram censored, in which he kissed one of his children.

It seems that the platform considered it inappropriate for its policies and this ignited the debate regarding the damage that homophobia causes in any society. Ricky also spoke out against this ideology during the past month, receiving some hate messages when sharing images with her husband Jwan Yosef.

Ricky invited those who saw him to accept diversity and condemned the murder of the young Spaniard Samuel Luiz in Coruña at the hands of a homophobe. Despite the detractors who responded, he also had other celebrities such as J Balvin, who wrote that “he is the most special man in the world and that he would marry him”, to which Ricky responded affectionately and played a bit by adding that her husband Jwan is not jealous.