Ricky Martin, his words revive supposed romance with Pablo Alborán | Reform

Singer Pablo Alborán made a valiant confession by publicly sharing his s3xu @ l orientation and defining himself as h0m0sexu @ l, which is why many famous and non-famous people expressed their support, including Ricky Martin.

The Puerto Rican star has become a flag of the LGBT community, has given voice to those who have not been heard and expresses all his support for whenever possible.

Ricky had words of encouragement for Alborán and with much familiarity congratulated him for the great step he had taken.

Bravo, brave man. Life is too short to live halfway. There are many souls who go through this life without coming to accept their nature, and that is sad. You have already won that battle. How lucky you are. You don’t know how many men and women you have helped with this video. How happy I feel for you. To live without fear, Pablo. You deserve it, wrote the interpreter of Maybe.

But what Ricky Martin did not expect was that his words would return the rumors of an alleged Romance with Alborán, with whom he has collaborated on a couple of occasions.

Time to reopen this melon What happened here?

Did Pablo Alborán and Ricky Martín have an affair? pic.twitter.com/Jam4kEFWX8 – Trencadís on YOUTUBE ️‍ (@ trencadis7)

June 17, 2020

The rumors began in 2014, the year that Pablo shared a photograph on social networks with the also singer during a trip to India and boasted of having a great time.

Only a year later, they collaborated again with Quimera and they were seen together in multiple images, but the ones that unleashed the headlines were those that came up in which the bed was very similar, if not identical.

In both situations Pablo Alborán came out to show his face and deny the situation, in addition to pointing out that he did not have to express what was happening in his bed.