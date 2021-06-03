Ricky Martin has frozen embryos

Getty Images Ricky Martin confesses that he has frozen embryos: He wants to have more children!

Since Ricky Martin came out, about 11 years ago, the singer has become one of the most open celebrities about his private life. And this time, the Puerto Rican star, who formed a large family with her husband Jwan Yosef and their 4 children: the twins Valentino and Mateo and the babies Renn and Lucía, confessed that he wants to become a father again with the love of his life.

In an interview with People magazine, the Puerto Rican, who will turn 50 this December, revealed that, as many celebrities have done when they are reaching a certain age, he decided to freeze embryos for when the time comes and he decides to increase the size of his family.

So he told the aforementioned publication, after a question about whether he wanted to have more children.

“Yes, we want more. There are frozen embryos, ”Ricky Martin responded to People, adding that coming from a large family, he wants the same for himself. “I remember every Sunday at my grandparents’ house, we were 34 grandchildren. He always said, ‘One day, I want to open the door of my house and see a lot of children running towards me saying,’ Daddy, daddy, daddy! “That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”

Martin stressed that he is an honest man, who has no problem talking about his sexuality and his wishes to expand his family, but clarified that the arrival of a new baby at his house is not something that is happening at this precise moment.

“Look, I’m an open book!” The singer told People.

“Today I don’t hide anything. We are not pregnant. Right now, we are dealing with a set of twins and a set of Irish twins, because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they are overwhelming, but we are strong and healthy ”, added the artist.

In his interview, Ricky Martin also opened up about his marriage to Jwan Yosef, 37, and said that when they first met, his plan was initially to talk about art, but he fell asleep to the Syrian.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, you’re a handsome man,'” said Martin, who had a telephone relationship with the painter, for six months, until they met in person in London.

“I saw it and I said, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to marry him ‘(…) He is the most romantic man I have ever met. He complains that I never sing for him. But he is a good dancer. I call him Shakira! ”Added Martin, who married him in 2017.