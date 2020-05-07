.

The Ricky Martin Foundation expanded the scope of the humanitarian effort “Help From Home” to offer help to the Dominican Republic, together with Puerto Rico, through the second installment of personal protective equipment (PPE) for continuing health professionals offering its services to save the lives affected by COVID-19.

The initiative in coordination with the partners Project Hope and Charity Stars allowed the distribution of masks, gloves and gowns in hospitals, municipalities and non-profit institutions. In Puerto Rico, medical security supplies were delivered to 36 hospitals, 15 municipalities and two non-profit institutions last Friday, May 1.

Likewise, and in response to a request from singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, the Ricky Martin Foundation and Project Hope included in the second delivery of equipment health workers who attend cases highly compromised by Covid-19, among them, pregnant women and minors, in three hospitals located in high-risk areas in the Dominican Republic.

This new alliance with the Juan Luis Guerra Foundation will allow it to continue helping professionals from neighboring Isla that work in the first line of defense to continue saving lives while taking care of their own.

The deliveries were possible thanks to the alliance with the JetBlue company, which has once again been present in the humanitarian efforts carried out by the foundation. This transportation commitment will soon be extended to cities in the United States, where masks will also be donated.

The humanitarian effort “Ayuda desde Casa” aims to provide the necessary protective equipment to health professionals at a time when they have become scarce due to the global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first delivery of medical security supplies was made the third week of March with the funds collected through the Charity Stars digital platform. Each of the donated equipment meets CDC standards, as well as FDA distribution approval.

Along with this social and humanitarian work, the Ricky Martin Foundation trains its employees and volunteers through programs at Brown University and Project Hope on how to guide citizens in the proper prevention and protection to continue offering services. community within the circumstance of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Chiquinquirá Delgado and Jorge Ramos announce that they got married: Where and when?

ALSO READ: Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez donate for the Coronavirus: Where?

.