Ricky Martin denounces homophobic attacks on networks

. Ricky Martin denounces homophobic attacks and J Balvin tells him that he would marry him

In June, gay pride month is celebrated, as a way to commemorate the struggles that activists and advocates of equality have given for years to vindicate the rights of the LGBTQ community, and Ricky Martin shared a heartfelt message on his social networks, where revealed to have been the victim of harsh homophobic attacks.

The Puerto Rican interpreter turned to his Instagram account, publishing a couple of photos with long false nails, where he opened his heart and revealed with pain that after having shared images with her husband, there were cruel attacks against her and several fans even left. their networks.

“Pause… today I want to speak to you from my most vulnerable side… A week ago, I uploaded some photos with my husband for a special edition of @ cap74024 magazine. It was a wonderful experience for both of us and a way to celebrate our pride. What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way, “said the Puerto Rican star on his social network.

“Of course, it is not the number of followers that concerns me, it is the message behind their decision, which has caused me the same feeling that I had years ago before sharing publicly about my sexual orientation. That same fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and would not let me be, “added the Puerto Rican.

Despite the unfair attacks and how bad he felt, Ricky said he felt calm knowing that he is raising his voice and being an example so that people who do not dare to show themselves as they are, do so.

“Today I see the photos and what I feel is a full peace of being able to celebrate my family as they deserve, in style. To celebrate me as I am, regardless of what they will say. And that fear that I just talked about no longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the welfare of millions of people who suffer every day due to lack of acceptance ”, said the singer

“The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected and accepted. That we can express ourselves how it is born to us, without retaliating or being punished. It is not fair to continue losing valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education, ”added the artist, who is the father of four children.

“To all those who feel lost or not valued for who they are, and want to be, they are not alone, there is a great community that awaits them with open arms. They are worth a lot, please do not forget. #pride #pridemonth #loveislove ”, concluded Martin.

Despite the cruel comments received on their networks for showing off their love with a man, the majority of fans took the opportunity to express their love and support, and within that avalanche of messages, some beautiful words that J Balvin, who dedicated to him, attracted attention. He openly declared his love for Ricky.

“You are the most special man in the world, I would marry you! I love you, ”said the Colombian singer, who this week became a father, along with his wife, the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer.