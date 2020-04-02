During the quarantine, many celebrities have shared through social networks what their daily life is like, which has allowed them to see that they are as human as anyone. And now that happened with Ricky Martin, who shared a video in their stories of Instagram.

In the clip, the singer is seen in his home gym, and what seemed to be the beginning of his training ends with Ricky grimacing with annoyance, regrets and decides not to get up.

The coronavirus pandemic caused Ricky Martin not perform in concert in Monterrey a few weeks ago; The Puerto Rican artist has asked all his fans through his social networks not to leave their homes.

