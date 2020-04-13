Ricky Martin confesses to having fallen into depression due to social confinement | INSTAGRAM

The famous Puerto Rican singer stated that although he enjoys these days with his family a lot, he has had difficult moments during the confinement to which we have been forced.

Ricky again used his social networks to write a message to his loyal followers, where he accepts that in these circumstances he has felt depression, sadness and anguish.

“I have felt a lot, a lot, a lot, it is my 28th day of quarantine and yes it was difficult especially the first week in which there was a lot of information, and I had to put on the superhero costume and decided to speak and help, now I am very calmer, “the singer said in a live broadcast.

“I have had my ups and downs, I have felt fear, courage, frustration, uncertainty, depression, sadness, but all this is asking us for calm, silence, it is change and change is also evolution, you have to see how everything is recovering nature. Humanity is feeling all this, fear, frustration, courage, but for all that there is music, “he continued commenting on his broadcast.

Ricky also shared that everything he lives during social isolation is giving him a lot and very good material for new topics that he says he is already working on.

“It is the moment that we need to sit down to breathe and maybe eventually start writing and I feel like I have to go back to the studio to capture everything I am feeling, like a new code of life is being created, in full survival, and I think these are issues that need to be addressed, “he admitted.

“In fact I have incredible collaborations, with very talented people in music and we hope to make the recordings through Skype,” he told his fans, who happily follow him on their networks.

We know that due to the serious health problem that exists today, the singer saw the need to cancel his tour, so he comments the following: “What I want to return to the stage, to be everywhere again but We are going to see how all this happens, it is going to happen and we are going to be positive, I am crazy to visit them. “

The handsome interpreter also shared that in his family, he is the only one who leaves the house to make the necessary purchases.

"I am celebrating that I am at home, meditating, reflecting, going out to look for medicine and food, because he did not let anyone do it, the only one that I trust is going to come back is me, so I go out with a mask, gloves and and my little bottle of alcohol and yes it is strong to think that you would come back with something and infect the people you love, my children, my husband, but,

