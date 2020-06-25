Ricky Martin compares the Virgin Mary to a womb for hire | AP

Ricky Martin’s new account has been controversial, this after comparing the bellies for rent with the same Virgin Mary.

The interpreter was approached on the subject by the women who have supported him to have his family and he assured that he has them on a pedestal, just like the mother of Jesus Christ.

In an interview for El País, the singer was asked about whether it seemed offensive to hear about bellies for hire, which he dismissed without preamble with the comparison.

I did not rent a womb, they lent me the womb, and several times, and I have on a pedestal these great women who helped me raise my family. As I have on her pedestal Mary, the Virgin, who lent her womb so that Jesus would come into the world.

Ricky was also questioned about whether he was a believer in a religion, to which he replied that he cannot answer something like that since he follows different ideologies.

However, most likely the words of the Puerto Rican star will not fall very much on the believers of the Virgin Mary.

The singer has formed a beautiful family next to her husband Jwan Josef and their children: Matteo, Valentino, Lucía and Renn.