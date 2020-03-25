Ricky Martín changes the look of her husband Jwan Josef and the networks finish it off | Instagram

The acclaimed Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin He showed that in addition to being a singer, he has other talents, which he showed during the confinement of this quarantine, in which he found a very particular hobby.

The victim of the experiment was her husband Jwan Joseph that he underwent a somewhat radical change in his hair after the artist’s experimental hands touched his head.

After I shared the result on social networks, comments they did not wait

You can’t be more horrible, it was read in one of the comments.

During the moments of the video you can see the artist while you are passing the hair clipper to your partner which leaves him without a strand of hair.

However, after showing the results, the painter did not receive the best criticism since it seemed to be taken as a joke and grace by Internet users.

The singer shared the message with a message that could be read

How about Ricky Martin cutting the husband off? “Reads the postcard.

Meanwhile the Puerto Rican he looked very focused as he finished his masterpiece while Yosef runs out of hair.

Apparently the

singer and his family have followed to the letter the recommendations not to leave home for any reason during the days of

confinement due to the threat of coronavirus.

In days gone by, the famous Puerto Rican singer,

Ricky Martin, He decided to give some advice about the cornavirus to his fans via Instagram, through a video where he began to talk to the camera of his cell phone as if he were a friend, telling some personal things with which he wanted to contribute something to the subject.

In the video he begins talking about the fact of his friends in the two countries most affected by the virus, “My friends tell me, Ricky, if we could travel back in time, with the information we have today, our attitude would be totally different, “he begins by posing.

Then he continues with the most interesting thing, “What would you do differently,” asked Ricky, “Everything they tell me, I would stay home, the only thing we can do today is make that decision. responsable to stay home, as thinking citizens, “he said.