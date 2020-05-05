Ricky Martin announced from his Instagram account that on May 7th he will launch the video for ‘Sharks Remix’ in collaboration with the reggaetonist Farruko.

In an unusual way, the video clip was recorded in the confinement as a result of the confinement forced by the coronavirus pandemic and the magic of the edition made it possible for it to be shared with millions of fans in the world.

Puerto Rican artists themselves, He explained in his publication that the reggaetonist recorded his scenes in Puerto Rico, while he did the same but from the city of Los Angeles, and later the edition took place in Miami, on behalf of the director.

“Yes, we had to shoot #TiburonesRemixVideo at home while we were locked up. Farruko filmed his scenes in Puerto Rico, and I recorded in Los Angeles and our director in Miami, ”wrote the artist.

The song in remix of Sharks, by Ricky Martin came out the first days of April, a single in which he voices with the renowned Puerto Rican singer Farruko, who showed that he was pleased to be part of this collaboration

Farruko and Ricky Martin in natural and very homemade video

The artist’s fans praised the creativity and magic achieved in the video, which was achieved in quarantine without major scenarios and the great production to which the famous pop singer has accustomed his followers.

Tommy_torres: I really like that wave. Super real.

Karhenry: Ricky number one.

Valeyna85: Always so high and illuminated.

karina_zerillo: Geniuses! I love you. You are all that is well.

The theme of these singers is already on all digital platforms. In this song the voice of Farruko is united, famous for collaborating with artists such as Pedro Capó and J Balvin. The single was written by Pablo Preciado and Oscar Hernández, ‘Oscarsito’, the Venezuelan composer who created hits like the one Thalía recorded with Natti Nastasha, ‘I don’t remember’.

