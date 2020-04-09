Ricky Martin and the day he shouted to the world to be gay | Instagram

How to forget that day, March 29, 2010, in the singer Enrique Martín Morales, better known as Ricky Martin, gave the announcement to everyone through an open letter that he was gay, ending so many speculations that years ago they were doing.

Ricky has always been characterized by being a sincere person with his fans, that’s why he did not hesitate another second to reveal what really made him happy for a while. All this caused a stir with all his followers, even for some it was a reason and something that prompted them to express their true tastes and preferences.

Today, ten years have passed in which the Puerto Rican singer, actor, and writer took a resounding turn in her life, making significant significant changes for her.

This is the letter with which the singer introduced the real Ricky Martin to the world:

In the last few months I have given myself the task of writing my memoirs. A project that I knew would be a truly important one for me because since I wrote the first sentence I realized that it would be the tool that would help me free myself of things that I had been carrying for a long time. Things that weighed too much. Writing this meticulous inventory of my life, I approached my truths. And this is to celebrate!

If there is a place that fills me because it shakes my emotions, it is the stage, it is my vice. The music, the show, the applause, being in front of an audience makes me feel that I am capable of anything. It is a type of adrenaline and euphoria that I do not want to stop running through my veins ever. If you, the public and the muse allow me, I hope to continue on stage for many more years. But today serenity takes me to a very special place, one of reflection, understanding and lots of lighting.

I feel free! And I want to share it. Many people told me that it was not important to do it, that it was not worth it, that everything that worked and everything that had been achieved would collapse. That many in this world would not be prepared to accept my truth, my nature. And since these tips came from people I love madly, I decided to go ahead with my “almost true”. VERY BAD.

Letting myself be seduced by fear was a true sabotage to my life. Today I take full responsibility for all my decisions, and for all my actions.

And if they asked me today, Ricky, what have you got fear? I would answer them – “to the blood that runs through the streets of the countries at war, to child slavery, to terrorism, to the cynicism of some men in power, to the kidnapping of the faith.” But afraid of my nature, of my truth? NO MORE! On the contrary, these give me courage and firmness. Just what I need for me and mine, and more now that I am the father of 2 creatures that are beings of light. I have to be at its height. To continue living as I did until today, would be to indirectly overshadow that pure shine with which my children were born.

ENOUGH NOW! THINGS HAVE TO CHANGE! This is clearly not supposed to happen 5 or 10 years ago. This is supposed to happen today. Today is my day, this is my time, my moment. What will happen from now on? Who knows. I can only focus on what I’m experiencing right now. These years of silence and reflection have strengthened me and reminded me that love lives within me, that I find acceptance within myself, and that the truth only brings calm.

Today for me the meaning of happiness takes another dimension. It has been a very intense, distressing and painful but also liberating process. I swear to you that every word you are reading here is born of love, purification, strength, acceptance and detachment. That writing these lines is the approach to my inner peace, a vital part of my evolution. Today I ACCEPT MY HOMOSEXUALITY as a gift that life gives me. I feel blessed to be who I am! – RM

One of the happiest moments for Ricky was to fulfill his big dream of be dadYou will undoubtedly never forget that day when your twins Matteo and Valentino were born, which over the years have been a great reason to continue doing what you love, being a motivation in your day to day.

There is no doubt that life had very good things in store for him in the life of the singer since over the years he met who would be the love of his life, with whom he would share his best moments. Jwan Yosef, a Swedish painter, with whom he had a lot of chemistry from the first meeting, since the paintings that Jwan made, achieved great admiration on the part of the singer, which caused that through social networks his great and long friendship began, which would later become romance that would take them to the altar and make them great parents with their third daughter Lucia in December 2018.

At the end of last year, they gave again the great news of the birth of their fourth child Renn Martin Josef, thus making them a large family, a desire of the singer for many years.

