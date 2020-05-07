The Ricky Martin Foundation expanded the scope of the humanitarian effort of its campaign #ayudadesdecasa in Puerto Rico and sent personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Dominican Republic for medical personnel working against the coronavirus.

The initiative, promoted in coordination with partners Project Hope and Charity Stars, allowed the distribution of masks, gloves and gowns in hospitals, municipalities and non-profit institutions, according to what the foundation reported in a note on Wednesday.

In Puerto Rico, medical security supplies were delivered to 36 hospitals, 15 municipalities, and two non-profit institutions on Friday, May 1.

Now, in response to a request by singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, the Ricky Martin Foundation and Project Hope included in the second installment of equipment health workers who attend cases highly compromised by COVID-19 – pregnant women and minors – in three hospitals located in high risk areas in the Dominican Republic.

This union with the Juan Luis Guerra Foundation will allow “continue helping professionals from the neighboring island who work in the first line of defense to continue saving lives while taking care of their own,” added the statement, which specified that the deliveries They were made possible through an alliance with JetBlue.

This transportation commitment will also extend to cities in the United States, where masks will also be donated.

The humanitarian effort #ayudadesdecasa aims to provide the necessary protective equipment to health professionals at a time when they have become scarce due to global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first delivery of medical security supplies was made the third week of March with the funds collected through the Charity Stars digital platform.

Along with this social and humanitarian work, the Ricky Martin Foundation trains its employees and volunteers through programs at Brown University and Project Hope on how to guide citizens in the proper prevention and protection in the pandemic.

