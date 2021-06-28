Ricky Martin and her husband Instagram love each other in a photo | Instagram

With a black and white photograph, the singer Ricky Martin and her husband Jwan yosef They reaffirm the love that has united them for three years and that shows the great feeling that led them to form the great family that today the “” and her husband have become “one”.

The happy couple, today parents of four Puerto Rican children, Ricky Martin and the plastic artist, have been the first to celebrate the month of Lgbtq pride +, with an issue on an Italian magazine cover plus several photos in the middle of a shoot by Matthew Brookes.

Was the “Puerto Rican actor“, Ricky Martin, who in recent days shared a snapshot in which he shows sharing a romantic gesture with his spouse, Jwan Yosef, who he gives a big hug.

Love is love, Ricky and Jwan can be read at the bottom of the tender postcard that bears the signature of the British photographer.

It has been the artist who has been in charge of capturing some of the most recent moments of the happy couple, both parents of four children, Valentino, Mateo, Lucía and Renn Martin-Yosef.

The so-called “King of Latin pop” has been shown as a person who likes to show his affections a lot, something that has been seen in several photographs that he shares not only with his partner but with his children.

In several of the images, the actor can also be seen playing with the smallest of the house, Lucía or Renn or with one of his twins, Valentino or Matteo, who today are all teenagers and growing by leaps and bounds.

It is worth mentioning that the minors were two of the first children of the remembered “ex Menudo” since the two men came to the life of the “Puerto Rican” back in 2008, both products of a “surrogacy”, however, since the 2017 is raised together with Yosef and they all make up a very close family.

However, the couple today still have two more children at home, in 2018, little Lucia Martin Yosef joined the clan while Renn arrived in the middle of a pandemic, in 2020.

It should be said that although the native of San Juan Puerto Rico and the Swedish-Jewish artist do not recognize him live, it is little Lucia, the only woman in the house who came to drive them crazy with love that they even argued. even for changing her diaper.

It was Ricky Martin himself who shared in a past interview that Lucia was the one who ruled at home, at her young age, the little girl already expresses very firmly what she wants, says the interpreter of great hits such as “La Bomba”, “María” , “Livin, the crazy life.”

The routine of their lives has changed so much that Martin Morales, has changed his popular songs for children’s songs like “Cocomelon”. Which Lucía also prevents the “Puerto Rican” from singing to her.

She runs the house. She loved Cocomelon the other day, so I sing Cocomelon with her. And she said: No, no dad. Stop, stop, stop. And I said, “Let me sing, I want to sing.” “No, no, dad. No, no, no, no.” So don’t let me sing, she revealed on a visit to the Ellen Degeneres show.

Without a doubt, the famous artist, who has sold more than 60 million solo albums, Ricky Martin, currently a Spanish national, has shown that another of his great talents is his role as a father.

One of his great dreams was always to form a great family, he has shared in various spaces and it has been with Jwan Yosef with whom he has built this great dream which apparently would not end there since his plans include continuing to grow the family So, as he revealed, he has frozen his embryos by the time they decide to carry out their plans.