Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias already have a tour date that they postponed due to the pandemic

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias They already have a tour date that they postponed due to the pandemic and that we were waiting for so long.

Yes, the tour of 26 dates across the United States and Canada will begin on September 25 in the city of Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arento, and will continue with stops in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, among many other cities, to end on November 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheimi.

“Saying that we are going on tour has us very excited, especially after the difficult year that the world has gone through and that still affects us allRicky Martin said in the statement that was sent to the media with the information.

As he himself has stated on several occasions, including in an exclusive interview with us, Ricky, during the pandemic, went through many states of mind and many processes, and decided to reinvent itself by releasing an EP ‘Pausa’ and a way of listening to music and sounds better. But it is time to return to the stage and that for him, as for the rest of the artists, is synonymous with coming back to life.

“My team and I are very excited to be able to bring our best live show around the United States and Canada., and let the music give us that healing and joy that we all need. What’s more, sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra will be extremely fun. Get ready for the party. See you very soon! ”Martin continued.

This will be the first time that Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will tour together. Both stars have built successful solo careers with dozens of # 1 songs, and millions of albums sold globally … Now they are joining forces to put on a great live show this coming fall..

The fans will enjoy the great successes of the two and, just like that time when everything had to stop, Sebastián Yatra will accompany you as a special guest on select dates.

What will happen to those who already had their tickets for the concert? Live Nation Concerts, confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

Are there tickets still available? Yes, and They will go on sale this coming Friday, May 14, since they will not only do the concerts that they had confirmed, but new ones are added. For those who want to live this historic and unique moment, this is the moment, as it is possible that it will be difficult for them to meet again where artists of this category with such busy schedules and lives.

HERE YOU CAN SEE WHERE THEY WILL BE PRESENTED:

-September 25: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

-September 30: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL.

October -1: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL.

-October 5: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

-October 7: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

-October 8: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

-October 9: Bell Center, Montreal, QC.

-October 13: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

-October 14: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

-October 16: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ.

-October 17: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

-October 22: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.

-October 23: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.

-October 29: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

-October 30: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

-November 3: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

-November 5: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

-November 6: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

-November 7: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX.

-November 10: UTEP Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX.

-November 11: Gila River Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

-November 13: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

-November 14: SAP Center, San Jose, CA.

-November 18: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA.

-November 19: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA.

-November 20: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA.