Ricky Martin and Carlos Vives write a “love letter” to Puerto Rico – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

More than three decades after having walked the streets of San Juan together, Ricky Martin and Carlos Vives return to Puerto Rico with a love letter to the island in which their fraternal friendship is evident.

“Canción bonita”, co-written by the Puerto Rican and Colombian superstars with Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Rafa Arcaute, debuted on Tuesday at 7 pm New York (2300 GMT) with a colorful video filmed between Old San Juan, Piñones ( Loíza) and the emblematic El Batey bar.

“We have known each other since we were kids, since he lived in Puerto Rico. We walked those streets of San Juan and we left two or three marks there, we laughed a lot, we drank two or three little songs of rum and good things on those streets, “said Martin enthusiastically in an interview via Zoom from his home in Los Ángeles, with Vives connected from Santa Marta, Colombia.

For Vives, who said with a laugh that “Ricky is the culprit of this whole thing,” the collaboration allowed him to pay tribute to the land that welcomed him for years as a soap opera actor, where he signed his first record contract and where he also saw the birth of his two older children.

“There is a very beautiful story with San Juan in our lives, in our careers, so I thank Ricky who wanted to make this song and who gave me the opportunity to give back to him as that commitment, that gratitude with the island but with San Juan, which is a city out of the ordinary ”, he expressed.

The song combines the characteristic sounds of the bomba and Plena from Puerto Rico and what Vives described as “our tropical pop”.

The video, directed by Carlos Pérez (the same maker of the “Despacito” clip), was filmed in February with all the common precautions in these times of coronavirus, and combines beautiful images of children on the beach, drums, music and joy. But this time the streets that used to be crowded before the pandemic were practically empty.

“We are talking about streets that are very lively, not only at parties,” said Vives. “So to see ourselves there in those streets as lonely, but we know that they are streets very loaded with culture, music, people, history – San Sebastián street, there El Batey where we go out, all those places – it’s funny to be like this, and it’s like calling again for all this to happen. It’s like going out and putting the drums to the drums to call so that people meet again, so that people dance, so that San Juan gives all his things.

Vives recalled that, before the pandemic, the island went through great vicissitudes including Hurricane Maria and asked permission to ask Martin a question:

“Ricky, what does Puerto Rico have that doesn’t give up? What does Puerto Rico and its people have in the spirit that there is nothing that can about that joy of living? “

“It’s a mixture of water with rice and beans,” replied Martin making his friend laugh. “There is a tremendous danger that in Puerto Rico – look, my family traveled from Stockholm, my husband’s family, and my two sisters-in-law got pregnant! In other words, there is a magic that it has that I don’t know, it’s a roll ”.

More seriously, the singer and activist added: “What can I tell you, in Puerto Rico we have had our ups, we have had our downs … (But) we have to strengthen ourselves and for people to understand that we have an identity. That is why we go out and let the world know what we are made of and yes, we are Puerto Rico, we are Latinos, we have this in our blood and we want to take it to all parts of the world.

Vives pointed out that everyone has that place to which they would like to return, and emphasized which is his by singing the chorus of “Canción bonita”: “And if I have to choose, I’ll stay, I’ll stay with you / And if I go back to San Juan , I die, I die with you ”.

Martin, meanwhile, said that “in the same way that Carlos flies with Puerto Rico, I fly with Colombia.”

“It is a question of joining forces,” he added. “And in a moment as strong as the one we are all living, I think this is what we want to hear … an optimistic side of life.”

On Thursday, both will present the new song at the 6th annual Latin American Music Awards, which will air on Telemundo starting at 7 pm.

