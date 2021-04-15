Ricky Martin and Carlos Vives released their new hit, Have you heard it yet?

Do you remember the photos of Ricky Martin with a white beard and Carlos you live filming in Puerto Rico? Guacamouly shows you the result !!!

The kings of Latin music left their fans crazy when they appeared on one of the beaches in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to film their new hit, which is apparently going to become the theme of the summer.

With his bleached beard, white sweater with light blue stripes, rolled up jeans and bare feet, Ricky Martin danced on the beach with his friend and colleague, Carlos Vives.

The catchy calf, with a lot of Vives imprint, in addition to showing images of Puerto Rico, also reveals the great chemistry that exists between the two artists.

After several outdoor scenes, Ricky and Carlos continued filming in what appears to be a bar, with a pool table, on the street of San Sebastián. But the funniest thing is that neither of them seems to be very expert on the subject and far from hiding it they showed how they had fun hitting the pool balls laughing out loud.

Look here the result of “Canción Bonita”.