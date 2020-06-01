The Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison and the Puerto Rican Ricky Martin held a live talk, through social networks, in which they revealed the details of Recuerdo, a song that is part of Pausa, an EP of six songs that premiered a few days ago.

“It sounds super sexy with you, very romantic, I love it! When I sent you the demo I said ‘ok’, but when you returned it with your voice, I said: ‘this is intense’, it sounds incredible”, the singer commented to Martín notoriously excited.

“I keep listening to her and I keep finding things for this creative process and let me tell you, here among us, that the girls tell me it’s music to make babies,” the Puerto Rican said with a laugh.

CHAT

The talk was followed live by more than 15 thousand fans who connected to know every detail.

“It was totally worth it, it was super fast, I thank you because you made me have such a good time recording this song, creating it, thinking that you liked it, adding things from my living room.

“It was like waking up and being sad because we are locked up, but, he said: ‘no, we have a song that we have to work on’ and it is super exciting and until now I am still the same, it is super beautiful,” said singer Morrison.

Making this EP brought together the talents of many people in different parts of the world and confronted them with a new reality that Martin assumes, but that is not what he needs at all.

“This social distancing made us work from Paris and I from Los Angeles and the record company from Miami, we have approached the future, at least in this production I was able to create a system where we can all have a perfect audiovisual experience, all the The team was also in New York and here in my house I had no technical support, and let me tell you that Apple called my engineer to ask how we did it, that means we are doing something good, “explained Ricky Martin.

TOGETHER

In this talk they announced that they will be together on stage, in addition to announcing that the next installment of the Puerto Rican will be in September with Play.

“I’m crazy to be with you on a stage. We have to be responsible and do what our grandmothers told us to wash our hands, our masks, but, yes, we have to have a concert, I can’t imagine without a stage, without the reaction of the Public, obviously I insist we are responsible for the new situation that we have to deal with, but, I have to be on stage with you, we have something to say, “said Ricky Martin.

“Every day I wrote something in the studio and asked myself: ‘What did we need? We need simple things, the memory of your life that does me so much good, that they love me’, and there it is, for the moment Pause and prepare because Play is coming in September, we’ll play and see what happens, “he concluded.

Carla Morrison is a Mexican singer, the daughter of two Mexican parents, Porfiria Flores and Hilario Morrison. His father, Hilario Morrison, formerly Viera, got his last name when he was adopted by California-born William Guy Morrison, the son of an English migrant named Laura Morrison.

Carla Morrison was born and settled in Tecate the first years of her life. Since she was little she received training in the art of drawing, dance and singing, showing a special inclination for the latter.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.