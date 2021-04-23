Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz honor strong bond in photo | Instagram

Few moments are those that are captured in a photo as was the moment in which the singer Ricky Martin met alongside Alejandro Sanz in a photograph that moved all his followers.

The famous pair reappeared in a retro postcard that filled all its followers with nostalgia, particularly those of Ricky Martin, who was in charge of sharing the endearing photograph in which he dedicates a special message to his fraternal friend and colleague in the music industry.

I adore you, my brother … I keep the backpacks of memories and laughter, reads the message with which the Puerto Rican shared the snapshot.

The black and white photography would be taken several years ago where the prominent figures of Spanish music enjoyed their success in the industry and a special moment that they both shared and that they would immortalize in this endearing capture.

This would not go unnoticed by both of them since it was first, the Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz who revealed to his fans this beautiful memory that later, his own “Puerto Rican star“Enríque Martín Morales, replied on his verified Instagram account.

And how it should not be, if there is a great friendship between the two of them and surely their respective admirers would love to be able to witness more occasions like this.

It may interest you Goodbye beard! Ricky Martin debuts a new look and makes them fall in love

Faced with the display of memories and nostalgia, there were no shortage of reactions and comments that flattered the two great stars who have raised music in Spanish very high.

Just the account of “king of latin pop“Ricky Martin, was flooded with hearts and praising comments not only from his fans, but also from celebrities who reacted to both publications, adding a total of 448,238 likes.

It was @lamari_chambao, who threw two hearts to the pair of “famous” and “good friends” to whom @delaguetto dedicated the message “Los Chulitos”.

The one that would surprise the most was the message from the “Golden Girl”, Paulina Rubio, who wrote “I love you”, which led to some comments with divided opinions in which they criticized and defended the “former member of Timbiriche.”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It should be remembered that Martin, who today is considered one of the best-selling and most influential Latin soloists in history, began his career in the 1980s, where he also ventured as the lead singer of the popular band “Menudo”.

Now, a recognized star with a consolidated track record that earned him various awards for his contributions to the industry.

The winner of several Grammy, Billboard Awards, Mtv’s and various Music Awards, today he enjoys a full life in his country as a father of a family with her husband Jwan Yosef and their four children.

It may interest you 14 years later, Shakira revives her collaboration with Alejandro Sanz

Arouse controversy with a new look

The native of San Juan Puerto Rico, Enríque Martín, better known as Ricky Martin constantly manages to place himself at the target of controversy and did it again in recent days after modifying his controversial style where he wore a “white beard” that many of his fans didn’t like him at all.

On the occasion of the Latin American Awards ceremony where he would have a collaboration with Carlos Vives, the interpreter of “Tu Recuerdo”, he returned to his style with which his millions of fans fell in love again.

It may interest you Recrea Boneta Versace shirt by Luis Miguel and has history

In one of the recent images that the music idol shares on his official Instagram account, the preparation for this new project can be seen. “Let’s talk # RM30”, is the message with which the publication accompanies and where he looks with a smaller beard and a darker color.