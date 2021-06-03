Ricky Martin admits he was physically attracted to all of his ex-girlfriends



Photo: Scott Gries. / Getty Images

Before Ricky Martin made public his homosexuality in 2010, countless girlfriends were attributed to him. Some confirmed and others not, as would be expected of a music star who fully embraced the stereotype of ‘Latin lover’ when he made the leap to the international market. But the truth is that now the singer has been sincere Y admitted that he was always physically attracted to his ex-girlfriends and women who passed through his life sentimentally.

The singer, who currently is married to artist Jwan Yosef, had a long intermittent romantic relationship with the presenter Rebecca de Alba in the 90s and he himself has recognized that the rock star Alejandra Guzmán broke his heart when they lived an intense romance in their youth. Now Ricky has clarified that he never faked his connection with his partners and that between them there was always a very real physical and chemical attraction, were they men or women.

“Sexuality is a complicated thing. Not everything is black or white, it is more of a spectrum full of colors. When he dated women, he was really in love with them. I felt comfortable, it was something precious. You can’t fake chemistry; great chemistry existed between us. I was not fooling anyone, “he insisted in a new interview with People magazine where he appears on the cover in honor of the gay pride month.

Even in the days when he was known a ‘official girlfriend‘Rumors always circulated about his sexual orientation, which he denied in a notorious interview with Barbara Walters in 2000.

“Many people ask me what I would do in a different way,” he said about that moment. “Well, maybe it would have come out of the closet in that interview. It would have been great because when I finally did it, I felt amazing. When it’s about my sexualityWhen it comes to who I am, I want to talk about what I am made of, all that I am. Because if you hide it, it becomes a life or death situation ”.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have always looked very loving since they married in 2017. They both raise four children. The twins Valentino and Matteo were already in the singer’s life before meeting her husband, and then Lucía and Renn arrived. There is no doubt that they are a united and happy family.