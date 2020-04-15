Ricky Martin is one of the internationally recognized Latin American singers who he was forced to change his routine completely after the declaration of a health emergency in the United States, the country where he currently lives with his partner and children.

It was in his world of musical entertainment that quarantine for coronavirus hit the most. Ricky is an artist used to the glamor of stages full of parapherlania, to exclusive tours, to videos with almost Hollywood productions and everything, always, with the highest possible quality to the delight of their fans.

However, the work has to continue, because how significant art (music, in its case) can be in difficult moments like the current one is an inspiration. This was demonstrated by the Puerto Rican, who He set out to record his new video clip, whatever the cost.

Through his official Instagram, he announced that There will be a premiere soon on your YouTube channel. This is the video clip for the song “Tiburones”, released in early 2020 in a solo format.

So why will there be a second audiovisual when it already exists? Now it is a duet remix with Farruko, the also Puerto Rican singer and urban music producer. The romantic melody became quite a trap, albeit subtle. The theme is already on all streaming platforms.

But it is not about any video clip, because according to the photographs that Ricky Martin published on his networks, It is a project that was only recorded in the garage of their houses with a pair of led lights and your cell phone in the role of the main camera.

Without a doubt a difficult challenge to overcome, but also a loud cry for help to all the people around him. A call to stay indoors so that the epidemic can be controlled as quickly as possible and everyone come back to life as they normally knew it.

“Sharks” tells the story of a couple who, tired of fighting over trifles, they decide to make a truce to remind themselves how much they love each otherBut above all, what they would do for each other without any other pretext than the love within their hearts.

The first video is an emotional bomb. He went from the romantic plane to political protest without anyone expecting it. The clip is, rather, a request for various Latin American governments to stop police massacres, judicial persecutions or violation of rights against youth and students, mainly.

“Sharks” already has more than 15 million views on an official channel with just over 5 million subscribers. The duet version with Farruko has more than 700,000 views, but is fast on the road to a million.

Ricky Martin was concerned about hospital workers from the first day. Through his social networks he revealed that he will make a donation so that everyone (doctors, nurses and nurses) has a security team in their work against the disease.

In addition, the singer Boricua invited all the fans or friends of J who want to join the initiative to make that donation grow, that way they would have a better chance of truly reaching every corner of the world. The supplies have already been delivered in most hospitals, but it is little by little and all the movements are registered by Ricky Martin himself. Several videos of the deliveries can already be seen on their instagram