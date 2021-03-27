“Ricky Bobby” actor kills himself with his girlfriend at home | INSTAGRAM

The recognized actor childish, Houston Tumlin, from the hit movie “Ricky Bobby: Crazy About Speed”, decided to take his life inside his house Pelham, Alabama, this past Tuesday afternoon, according to information verified by the Shelby County Coroner.

According to Lina Evans, the county coroner, the 28 year old He fired a pistol to his head around 4:30 p.m., at which time his girlfriend was also at the scene.

That’s right, according to police reports, the actor He was found perished with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home, relatives and friends of the interpreter still do not understand what led him to this unpleasant event.

As we mentioned, so far the reasons are unknown For those who decided to take this action against his integrity, because to this day, no note has been found revealing his intentions and he was publicly a happy person.

For his part, his girlfriend Charity Robertson, used his social media to express their immense mourning, despite the little time they had as a couple, because, according to the young Tumlin’s social networks, they officially began dating earlier this month.

“My heart is absolutely broken. My sweet, sweet baby … Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life,” the girl began to write, heartbroken.

“I still feel like this is a really bad dream that I can’t wake up from. Despite that, one thing is for sure: I have the best guardian angel a girl could have wished for,” he continued on his personal Facebook account.

“I will miss your big heart, your caring spirit, your infectious laugh and the list could go on. I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.

His relatives, who also dedicated words to him after hearing the sad news, remember him as a funny man who was always willing to serve his neighbor or for the good of his country, someone who radiated energy from a distance.

Let’s remember that it was at the age of 13, when Houston Tumlin faced one of the most important challenges of his short life, which was to become the son in fiction of Will Ferrell for the movie “Ricky Bobby: Crazy about speed ”From 2006.

Unfortunately his film career It did not take off as expected despite having participated in the aforementioned film, which at the time was one of the highest-grossing comedies in Hollywood, since it raised more than 163 million dollars in its exhibition.

Tumlin played “Walker Bobby,” a foul-mouthed ten-year-old son of a racing driver, and in which he shared credits with John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amy Adams and Jane Lynch.

Despite the success of the film, which went on to gross millions of dollars and made it one of the highest-grossing comedies of the early 2000s, it was his only acting credit.

It is unknown if he decided to stay away from the media or did not take off his acting career, it is not known with certainty if it was his intentions to follow a life away from the media or if he had no luck in advancing his professional career in acting; However, whenever he could, the young man nostalgically recalled some images with Ferrell or even one of the dinners with Grayson Russell and his short stay on set with photographs that he uploaded to his social networks of the film directed by Adam McKay.