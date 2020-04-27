If Fernandes leaves for not having the contract renewed, Botafogo will have a player returning to the club after the pandemic. This is Rickson, who will be returned to Alvinegro by América-MG for not having met a goal set out in the loan made at the beginning of the year. The player will again have a link with Alvinegro, officially, starting next Friday.

Rickson in action for Botafogo (Photo: Vitor Silva / SSPress / Botafogo)

Initially, Rickson was loaned to Coelho until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship – or on April 30, since the competition is paralyzed by COVID-19. The contract had an automatic renewal clause if the midfielder participated – as a starter or during the matches – in half of the team’s games in the season, which did not happen.

Rickson took the field four times this season, but América-MG played 12 times. Thus, the contract provides that the 22-year-old will be returned to Botafogo. In América-MG, Rickson was an indication of Felipe Conceição, the Tigger, with whom he had worked in the basic categories of Botafogo. With the dismissal of the coach and the arrival of Lisca, still in January, however, the player lost space in Coelho.

However, this does not mean that Rickson will not wear the green and black shirt again in 2020. The board of América-MG contacted the staff of the player stating that he has the desire to count on him when everything is normalized, but that he will not exercise the option of extending the loan now to wipe the payroll – the athlete’s wages were paid in full by the mining team.

When competitions return, therefore, América-MG is likely to open negotiations with the Botafogo Executive Committee for a possible new loan from Rickson. For now, however, the midfielder will return to General Severiano’s club.

