The series ‘The Walking Dead’ is currently in season ten, which is dealing with the departure of Rick Grimes, character who will have three solo films in the future, but a mysterious character recently arrived and raised doubts about who he really is and it seems that the identity of the masked character was already revealed in ‘The Walking Dead’.

Despite the fact that ‘The Walking Dead’ seems to be due to audience problems, surprises continue for this universe, as three films based on the character of Rick Grimes, in addition to a new series derived from this universe and continue with plans to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and recently a mysterious character appeared in the chapter ‘A Certain Doom’, which brings an iron mask and ninja skills.

Through social networks it seems that the mystery was revealed and the identity of the masked character was discovered in ‘The Walking Dead’ and everything indicates that he is in search of Rick, since a similar character appeared in the comic of the same name.

According to the pages of this comic, Rick’s younger brother travels to Spain shortly before the zombie apocalypse begins and after being bitten by a walker, he asks his friend Claudia, a museum curator, who delivers a message to her brother and to be able to fight these zombies, uses armor that will make her pass between these threats.

I just had a crazy thought. Might be a stretch, but who knows. For those who read #TWD: The Alien, we were introduced to Claudia. She met up with Rik’s brother and before he died he wanted Claudia to find Rick. What if the mystery lady is Claudia on her journey to find Rick ?! pic.twitter.com/L3DC9sir2L – Derek de Castro (@twdecastro) June 6, 2020

Although this character could be the link that of an introduction to the film of Rick Grimes that is being prepared, but this is not confirmed yet, but apparently this character with an iron mask seems to be that it will be important for the development of the next chapters.