The writer Rick Riordan announced on Thursday, 14, that its saga of books Percy Jackson will be adapted by the Disney + streaming service in a live-action series. The author did not give further information about the production, but promised that he will return soon with more details for fans.

Image from the movie ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’, first adaptation of the saga ‘Percy Jackson’

The revelation was made in a video posted by Riordan on his profile, in which he appears with his wife, Becky. “After a lot of hard work and a lot of support from you, Percy Jackson is coming to Disney +,” said the writer, celebrating soon after.

In a statement released shortly afterwards Riordan confirmed that the adaptation will be a live-action, and said that he and the woman will be personally involved to ensure fidelity to the original material.

The Percy Jackson saga was launched in 2005, and aims to bring the Greek gods of antiquity to the 21st century. In it, readers follow the main character, Percy, a demigod who lives several adventures together with other children of humans with Greek gods. .

Two of the five books in the saga were adapted for theaters in 2010 and 2013, with actor Logan Lerman playing Percy. Over the years fans have been campaigning for a new adaptation of the books, and Riordan had commented in 2019 that he was talking to Disney about this possibility.

