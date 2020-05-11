Disney’s ‘Prop Culture’ show has become a resounding success for its special guests and was the one where, after 20 years, actor Rick Moranis spoke of the sequel to ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.’

In the last episode of the docuseries, Moranis sits down with presenter Dan Lanigan to discuss the actor’s career, more specifically, its passage through the saga of the 90s.

As far as the interviews go, it’s a light shoot, especially from someone who stopped acting, in what fans and film critics consider the highlight of his career.

Throughout the talk, the duo talks about the different roles Moranis had, as well as the things he stole from the sets, the actor admitted that he didn’t snatch too many things from the movies he worked on.

As the actor himself says, one thing he couldn’t help but take is the numerous pairs of glasses his characters wore.

The protagonist of ‘Second City’ decided to leave his acting career behind in the late 90s to become a full-time father after the death of his wife in 1991.

Moranis’ role in ‘Shrunk’ will be the first acting role in a movie since the video direct ‘Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves’ was released by Disney in 1997. Since then, the actor has lent his voice to animated films, among them ‘Brother Bear’ in the early 2000s.

Rick Moranis talked about the sequel to ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ a role that certainly has points in common with himHe will show Wayne Szalinski a widower after losing his wife Diane.

“Aware that family ties have been damaged over time, but apparently fearful of confronting someone directly. He has been working alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the pain of losing his wife,” says the movie synopsis. .

The next installment of the saga does not yet have a release date, but it is known that it will be on Disney +.