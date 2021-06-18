Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach

Rick carlisle, coach of Dallas mavericks For the past 13 seasons, he has decided not to continue leading the Texas franchise. Thus, the coach who made the champion team with Dirk Nowitzki as the star in 2011, says goodbye just a few days after the dismissal of Donnie Nelson. Now Mark Cuban must restructure the entire sports field of his Mavs.

To the winningest coach in franchise history, thank you for 13 seasons and one unforgettable championship. Thank you, Coach Carlisle. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oMvGvEvwEY – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 17, 2021