in NBA

Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach

Rick carlisle, coach of Dallas mavericks For the past 13 seasons, he has decided not to continue leading the Texas franchise. Thus, the coach who made the champion team with Dirk Nowitzki as the star in 2011, says goodbye just a few days after the dismissal of Donnie Nelson. Now Mark Cuban must restructure the entire sports field of his Mavs.

Garbie Muguruza is already in the quarterfinals of the Berlin tournament

These are the first cities to reject the new 30 km / h limit of the DGT: there will be more …