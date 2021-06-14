Rick Carlisle, serious option for the bench of Milwaukee Bucks

It is strange to talk about possible bench changes between some of the teams that are still competing in the NBA Playoffs 2021. But that’s what happens with Milwaukee Bucks, the outfit that Mike Budenholzer coaches and directs.

The Bucks have managed to come back from the series against the Brooklyn Nets and are already 2-2 against a very depleted team with the losses of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. But if they were eliminated, in Milwaukee they would not give one more chance to the technician who has not yet obtained the ring, and that is where the name of Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks coach.