Rick Carlisle is no longer coach of the Mavericks

Earthquake in Dallas Mavericks. Rick Carlisle, after thirteen seasons, ceases to be the franchise coach. In this way, he says goodbye to a relationship that, as a high point, had the 2011 ring, with Dirk Nowitzki as the team’s top star. The technician, who has announced the break through a statement for ESPN, has stated that the decision has been his own. “After having discussions with Mark Cuban since last week, I informed him today that I will not be returning to the Dallas Mavericks bench. It’s totally up to me. My family and I have spent 13 fantastic years working with many wonderful people in the city. It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Kidd and all the players, as well as all the assistants that I have had. Dallas will always be my home, but I’m looking forward to opening a new chapter in my career, “he explains.

The news, far from being something specific, is part of a maelstrom of sudden movements in the Texas franchise. Just a few hours ago, it was the general manager, Donnie Nelson, who was saying goodbye. In his case, after 16 years in office and 24 within the organization. An article published by ., late last week, shook the tree. At the moment, there are already two who have fallen from it. Haralabos Voulgaris, however, the person directly pointed to in the text appears to be renewing his contract to continue his duties as director of quantitative research and development.

Both Voulgaris and Carlisle himself were two figures in the organization who, according to American journalists, were not to Luka Doncic’s liking. The Slovenian, concentrated with Slovenia to certify his presence at the Tokyo Olympics, has before him the opportunity to sign a contract extension for more than 200 million in the next five years. Today, he showed his disgust for the departure of Nelson, the person who noticed him to be chosen in the Draft, the second movement of the day, according to rumors, it would be to his liking. With him on the bench, Doncic has played two playoffs, both falling in the first round and both with the Clippers as the executioner. In the first case, after tying the series at two; in the second, after missing the same advantage. In total, under Carlisle, the Mavs have played in the NBA finals nine times. All of them, except for the ring (the only one in the franchise’s history), with defeat in the debut series. In total, the record is 1,033-555 in the regular season and 33-38 in the postseason.

In turn, the exit also points to a few weeks of a lot of movement on the benches of the best league in the world. Right now, there are seven free head coach positions. In addition to Dallas, there is the situation of the New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. Carlisle’s name, immediately, is postulated as one of the most important alternatives for all of them. In the 2000s, in which he has also coached the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, he has added 1,525 victories. He is well regarded in the league and, in fact, has come to sound for teams that currently have a coach, such as the Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Budenholzer, losing 3-2 in the series to the Brooklyn Nets, is highly questioned and, if he stumbled again, could leave Wisconsin. More wood in the Mavericks and more wood in a fast-paced coaches dance.