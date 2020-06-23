Since the COVID era began, 19 million people around the world have turned to home entertainment so they don’t lose their sanity. Many movies, many series and of course, a lot of music. We’ve all immersed ourselves in the work of our favorite artists to lift our spirits, but not only have fans been doing that. Eighties legend Rick Astley is also finding salvation in the Foo Fighters rock with his cover of “Everlong.”

Rick Astley, the British singer best known for his worldwide success “Never Gonna Give You Up” (which is accompanied by the most eighties video ever produced), he decided to go into the studio and for a few moments put aside the bad days and cover a Foo Fighters favorite. Previously Rick and the Foo had already jammed together.

At the huge and iconic London O2 Arena in 2017, during a Foo Fighters concert, Dave Grohl invited Rick Astley to the stage to throw together a rock version of “Never Gonna Give You Up”. A month earlier they had also done it at the Summer Sonic festival in Japan. You can watch the video below.

Now it was Rick’s turn to return the favor in a solitary way with a spectacular version of “Everlong” in what is presumably his home studio. “Sometimes you just have to find the song that will lift your spirits and put you somewhere else, and I’ve been doing it a lot recently with music.”Rick explains in the introduction to his version. “One of the bands that I always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters.”

With an acoustic guitar and a voice that is heard matures for its great times on stage, Rick Astley gave all rock fans a version so simple and so real “Everlong” that it is great. It really makes you feel Grohl’s words. And just like he said, he takes us to another place even if it’s for four minutes. Enjoy it here:

