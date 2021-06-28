‘Rick and Morty’: What is the Asimov waterfall?

Swimming for adults

One of the prominent lines in episode 2 of season 5 of “Rick and Morty” was “Asimov’s waterfall.” But what does this mean? It is real?

This article will have major spoilers for episode 2 of season 5 of “Rick and Morty.”

Asimov’s waterfall refers to the lures of the episode

The term “Asimov’s Cascade” seems to apply specifically to this episode. Heavy did a search of Isaac Asimov’s laws and references and couldn’t find anything that explicitly referred to the idea of ​​”Asimov’s Waterfall.” (We will update this story if any new information is discovered.) Instead, Asimov’s waterfall idea seems to be playing with Asimov’s concept of robot laws, but it applies specifically to Rick’s decoys. Perhaps it is a term that Rick himself invented in the universe. It refers to the decoys realizing that they are decoys, resulting in a cascade of decoys that kill other decoys.

Rick had created decoy families and planted them all over the country. If a decoy family was killed, Rick would receive a warning and know that he had to hide to find out who was after him. But Rick believed that decoys couldn’t create new decoys (or, at least, that’s what a “Rick’s decoy” said they believed). It turns out that lures could create lures. And beyond that, the further they got away from the original lure, the worse the lures got. The copies of copies had serious problems, such as being made entirely of wood or looking mutated.

In the scene from the YouTube video above from Season 5 Episode 2, Rick explains that they are seeing a possible “Asimov waterfall.”

He then goes on to explain what that Asimov waterfall is:

When the squid started killing decoys, the decoys started checking their decoys and realized that they were making decoys. That is making them search and meet other decoys. Making them realize that they are decoys, making them start killing other decoys.

In the end we learned that the lures were dressed as squid, so it is not even clear if it all started with a squid killing a lure, or just a lure killing a lure.

But ultimately, the Asimov waterfall caused many decoys to kill each other. A decoy from Beth tried to get everyone to live in harmony, but even that didn’t work because they could never convince 100% of the decoys to live in peace. In the end, the waterfall caused the death of most of the decoys.

Asimov’s Laws

Here’s a quick refresher on Asimov’s Laws, which were created by Isaac Asimov. Scientific American recounted them in a 2017 article on why they probably wouldn’t ultimately protect humans:

– A robot cannot harm a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to be harmed.

– A robot must obey orders given by humans, except when such orders conflict with the First Law.

– A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

In the stories in which robots took government responsibility, Asimov added a fourth law, known as the zero law. It says: “A robot cannot harm humanity or, through inaction, allow humanity to suffer harm.”

Asimov’s stories sometimes demonstrate the unintended consequences of these laws and how they don’t necessarily prevent robots from harming humans. Scientific American proposed the idea of ​​empowering robots rather than limiting them, endowing robots with desires to influence the world for the better, while simultaneously instructing robots to enhance human empowerment simultaneously. Whether or not this would work is up for debate.

In short, Asimov’s stories illustrated how these protective laws tend to break down, and they have been the subject of science fiction stories time and time again. Although it does not appear that Asimov created the Asimov waterfall, its use in “Rick and Morty” was a clear tribute to Asimov. Even the best decoy plan Rick had come up with still broke down in a cascade of failures, as Asimov had also shown could happen.

