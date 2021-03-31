Rick and Morty trailer released for its fifth season

They present trailer of Rick and Morty of his fifth season | Instagram

That’s right, recently the series of Rick and morty has presented the trailer from his fifth season and has also revealed the release date of it, which is highly anticipated by its millions of fans around the world.

As you may remember, last year fans were able to enjoy the fourth season of Rick and Morty, the irreverent animated series that has conquered millions of people around the world and that Zack Snyder recently recommended to see in the HBO Max catalog.

This is how Adult Swim today delights us with the first trailer of the fifth season as well as the release date.

And according to the video advance, it will be the next June 20th that we will have back the adventures of Rick Sánchez and Morty Smith.

The trailer also shows several scenes with the return of old characters and the arrival of new ones, in fact Deadline reports that next June 20 has been designated by Adult Swim as “Rick and Morty Day”, and in addition to launching the new one. season, first glimpses, behind the scenes and other surprises will come to light that will reach social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Rick and Morty has been so successful because it combines excellent animation, the most insane comedy, and a series of tributes to science fiction and fantasy.

You also have to recognize the charisma of the characters and the actors who give them voice, especially Justin Roiland as Rick Sánchez and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth and Chris Parnell as Jerry.

Hopefully the fifth season will continue to mock everything mercilessly, in fact in the previous season several Americans were angry, as there was a reference to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the attacks on Pearl Harbor in WWII. World.

Then in another episode they mocked the Bechdel Test, which some feminists use to assess the gender gap in movies; and in another Rick faces a god from another planet who shared many characteristics with Zeus, but especially with the god of the Old Testament.

And when dealing with a scientific, the ridicules around religion and superstition of any kind are present in Rick and Morty, however, instead of causing the show to be condemned as it would have happened at another time, that null consideration of the beliefs of others has been part its appeal to the general public.

As you may recall, last September, Rick and Morty was the winner at the Emmy Awards, for the eighth episode of the fourth season, “The Vat of Acid Episode”, which competed against “The View From Halfway Down”, from the last season of BoJack Horseman.

However, some people felt that the Netflix series deserved to win for that intense and dramatic episode.

Rick and Morty has had a good reputation in public for several years, perhaps their only negative point is that the filmmakers take too much time between one season and another, leaving fans with loopholes that end their patience and that very occasionally makes them think that the series will end soon.

In fact, the wait between the third and fourth seasons was the worst of all, with two and a half years late.

While for the fifth the fandom will only have to endure a little more than a year, but five blocks of chapters look like something meager for a series that aired in 2014 and that has a huge fan base at its feet.