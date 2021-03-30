‘Rick and Morty’: Trailer and release date of the fifth season

Since July of last year we have been waiting for some news from the return of ‘Rick and Morty’, and finally we have not only a new trailer for the fifth season, we also have the premiere date! On June 20, the new batch of episodes of the adventures of grandfather and grandson will begin its broadcast on Adult Swim.

The Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland series gives us a look at the new plots of the chapters that, of course, do not really tell us anything because then each episode will drift in a delusional way. The fourth season was full of very stellar guests in the voice cast, like Susan Sarandon, Matthew Broderick, Sam Neill or Elon Musk. Who will have signed up this time?

World Rick and Morty Day

The fifth season premiere also comes with an announcement by Adult Swim (via Deadline): June 20 will be from now on ‘Rick and Morty Day’, a global holiday that will be celebrated throughout the multiverse. On that day, in addition to the season premiere, the network will offer fans behind-the-scenes videos, new trailers and surprises.

The last seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’ have been released in Spain through HBO. The streaming platform will premiere the fifth season in our country on June 21, and so will the TNT channel on the same day. All four seasons are available on both HBO and Netflix.