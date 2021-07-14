Rick and Morty showrunner approves Zack Snyder to direct a movie in the series and praises the Snyder Cut – Tomatazos

Among the fantastic and ground-breaking animated series we’ve seen emerge in recent years, few rival Rick and Morty – 100%, the adventures of a scientist and his grandson through space-time and the multiverse. As the show has millions of fans, it is not surprising that many celebrities want to get close to it in some way, and director Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) He is one of them, so he made it known not long ago in an interview. What is surprising now is that the showrunner of Rick and morty sees potential in a Snyder movie based on the show.

Rick and morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and was released in 2013 on Adult Swim, since then it has had four seasons and the fifth is currently airing. The original idea was to make a parody of Back To The Future – 96%, but the story has evolved and the characters have earned a place as pop culture icons.

Scott Marder, producer and showrunner for Rick and Morty, recently spoke with Monsters and Critics (via Comic Book) and confessed that he likes the idea of Zack snyder directing a movie of Rick and morty. He also praised the director’s work in his Justice League cut – 41%, also known as the Snyder Cut or Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%:

I think it’s really cool, I really enjoyed The Army of the Dead. I think he’s in a really cool space right now. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do in this Netflix world where people don’t interfere with his vision that much … this is going to be really controversial, the Snyder Cut is fucking long, but I like it better than the original, it’s better.

Zack snyder rose to fame when in 2004 he directed a remake of a George A. Romero classic, and later his adaptations of the graphic novels 300 and Watchmen attracted the attention of millions. Then he was in charge of the Superman reboot, The Man of Steel, as well as its sequels Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League; Unfortunately, his proposals divided people and he is currently working with Netflix on multiple projects away from superheroes.

For those who do not remember why there is talk of a possible movie of Rick and morty Directed by Snyder, these were his statements to The Film Junkee in May, when asked about directing a comedy:

I don’t have a comedy in mind that I could direct, if we are talking about a pure comedy. Probably a Rick & Morty tape would be the closest thing to a comedy you could do.

It was recently confirmed that Snyder will develop a sci-fi adventure film for Netflix based on an idea originally presented by the director to Lucasfilm, before the company was bought by Disney; its plot is a tribute to The Seven Samurais – 100% by Akira Kurosawa. The film, which is titled Rebel moon, will feature a peaceful colony facing off against an evil space tyrant.

Meanwhile, fans of the DC cinematic universe that Snyder had planned (now called the Snyderverse), continue to insist on social networks with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore the Snyderverse) in the hope that Warner Bros. will agree to produce the sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So far there is not much news about it, but the fans have not given up.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the series of Rick and morty they can be enjoyed now on HBO Max Latin America.