‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 trailer

‘Rick and Morty’, the successful animated science fiction series from Adult Swim, returns with a fifth season that will premiere in Spain on June 21, just one day after its launch in the United States. Every Monday a new episode until the ten that make up this fifth installment of the series are completed.

Rick Sanchez, his daughter Beth, his son-in-law Jerry, his granddaughter Summer and his grandson Morty return with new intergalactic races that, as tradition, combine science fiction, adult humor, metanarrative, references to pop culture, quirky characters and unpredictable situations.

The series is the brainchild of Dan Harmon (‘Community’) and Justin Roiland (‘Solar Opposites’), and since its premiere it has generated a fan phenomenon that expands and captures audiences of all ages.

Here is the official trailer for its fifth season, available with subtitles in Spanish courtesy of TNT Spain. The series will premiere in our country both on the aforementioned linear television channel and on the video-on-demand services of Movistar + (dial 15), Vodafone (dial 30), Orange TV (dial 11), Euskaltel (dial 16), R (dial 22), Telecable (dial 9) and Virgin Telco (dial 20), as well as on HBO Spain.

