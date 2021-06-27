‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 just confirmed that Jerry is queer

The fifth season of Rick and Morty begins with Beth and Jerry in a surprisingly good time, “a place of positive sex”, as Chris Parnell tells Digital Spy. “It’s fun to see the relationship change, evolve and grow,” he continues, and that’s true, but perhaps not even die-hard fans could have accurately predicted how Jerry in particular would “grow” this season.

‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ presents us with a much more sexual version of the couple than we have seen before, to the chagrin of their children. So when Mr. Nimbus, aka The King of the Ocean, asks if they’re up for a threesome, Beth and Jerry really consider it.

Even the potential “death by orgasm” cited by the starfish paperwork doesn’t scare them for long. And while Morty’s story ends up taking center stage, Beth and Jerry briefly return at the end arguing safe words near Nimbus, ready to go schwifties.

Before this episode, it had already been speculated that Jerry might be queer. That’s thanks, in large part, to the season two episode “Total Rickall,” where Jerry pursues a relationship with Sleepy Gary.

While it turns out that this character’s memory was actually a fake one implanted by a parasite, Jerry was still devastated to discover that Sleepy Gary didn’t really exist. In fact, at first he even wanted to die alongside Gary, telling Beth that he would need time to recover from this loss before he could be intimate with her again.

Mind you, some fans attributed this to Jerry’s emotional need and desperate desire for validation. And now, three seasons later, Jerry has finally acted on his queer desires in a so-called threesome with Beth and Nimbus.

However, does a chapter mean that Jerry is really queer? Some naysayers may point to his obsession with Beth, but that doesn’t mean he’s straight. Jerry is fascinated by Nimbus throughout this episode, even worrying at one point that he might fall in love with him. If we were to use a label, bisexual or pansexual seems much more accurate here than heterosexual.

This wouldn’t make Jerry the first LGBTQ + character to appear on this show, and since we’re at it, he’s not even the first member of the Smith family to be revealed as queer. Most viewers may not realize this, but Rick himself is canonically queer. Remember when you enjoyed sexual encounters with an entire planet of male and female aliens in season two? Or how about that moment where you played bondage games with a male gnome while inside someone else’s dream?

Rick’s pansexuality is incorporated quite casually, and Jerry’s is treated similarly as well. Tags are never used and no one is fazed when these LGTBI + story arcs unfold.

On the one hand, this approach helps normalize queer experiences that are too often ignored. This is why Rick and Morty must be celebrated. But five seasons later, it seems like the series is almost too casual in this regard. As mentioned above, many fans aren’t even aware that Rick and Morty’s main character is queer (and so is Summer if the comics are to be considered canon).

By treating queer so subtly, the show runs the risk of coming off as averse to positive portrayal. And that’s even more likely when the most direct acknowledgments of queer identity tend to come in the form of jokes like Sleepy Gary.

Jerry’s yearning for Nimbus certainly represents a step in the right direction. It’s done, again, coincidentally, like most of the series’ previous forays into queer, but this time it also seems like more of a joke. Yes, it’s funny that Beth and Jerry are wanting to fuck an absurd marine man who also happens to be Rick’s “biggest nemesis,” but more crucially than that, he also seems to be influencing the evolution of Beth and Jerry’s relationship.

Season 5 has already begun exploring serialized storytelling in ways this show can only benefit from. With more emphasis on advancing the family, hopefully future episodes will allow Jerry to “change, evolve, and grow” more as well. And that’s true regardless of whether he stays with Beth or meets someone else at the “many orgies” Chris Parnell joked about that are “coming” soon in season five.

Rick and Morty airs every Monday starting at 20:00 on TNT and HBO Spain.

