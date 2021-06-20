‘Rick and Morty’ S5 begins to fix the big problem of the series

Spoilers for ‘Rikc and Morty 5×01’ below

Rick and Morty kicks off the fifth season in a deranged way with a slew of alternate reality events hinting at the infinite possibilities of the multiverse. “We were Blades on this one?” Rick asks during this impressive opening. Yes, very briefly, we can see Rick and Morty decked out in their most stylish Wesley Snipes outfit. And in the next moment, Rick and Morty finally start off in a more traditional, but no less important, possibility.

In this first scene, Morty is in charge for once, and while we don’t know what happened beforehand, Rick is clearly in bad shape. That means it’s up to his grandson to rescue them both, but when his ship crashes into the atmosphere, it seems all hope is lost. That is, until Jessica calls Morty and asks if they can hang out.

Driven by his horny teenage desires, Morty makes one last go and lands his ship in the ocean, taking them both to safety. Except it’s really safe at all, because the sea is a no-go zone for the Smith family. By entering this space, Rick has violated his agreement with Nimbus, an even hornier sea king who is somehow Rick’s “greatest nemesis.” It’s something we already saw in the first trailer of the season, and it’s what it starts with.

This opening sets up a typically deranged episode full of time warping, robot birds, and awkward orgies. Essentially, he’s the Rick and Morty that fans know and love. But even more important than that, this episode does not restore the status quo at the end, which is a welcome change for this series.

Things are looking up for Morty in season five. Jessica is willing to hang out and he survived the accident intact, so that’s a huge bonus too. There is only one problem: his grandfather. With Nimbus heading over to the Smith house for dinner, Rick wants his grandson to fetch him some wine from another dimension, but Morty is sick of being treated like an errand boy.

The cracks were already starting to show a bit in season four, but just minutes into season five, Morty finally takes his frustrations out, complaining to Rick that he hasn’t finished a full week of school in years thanks to his grandfather. After that, Morty ends up going to fetch the wine, starting an epic revenge story spanning multiple dimensions and eons of time. But what’s crucial here is that Morty no longer takes Rick’s abuse at face value.

After years of abuse, Morty is ready to fight back, and it seems all of his interdimensional travels have hardened him too. “Sometimes you have to be an idiot,” Morty says after murdering generations of people who believe he is an evil god. “My grandfather taught me that.”

Morty isn’t the only one changing either. Summer is much more adventurous than it used to be and your parents are evolving too, especially when it comes to the complexities of your marriage. And by complexities, we mean them deciding to hit Nimbus together in a government-approved tripartite.

That’s a strong change from season four, which mostly dealt with standalone stories that did little to advance the overall story. However, to be fair, it’s easy to see why that happened.

If each episode were to dramatically move things forward, the writers might come to an end too quickly, and that would be difficult given the order of 70 episodes they have to go through. The success of one-off adventures like the Emmy-winning Acid Tank further proved that independent stories are vital to the show’s appeal, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting more.

From Evil Morty to the Talking Cat, the demand to see beloved characters and story arcs return has grown more and more in recent years. Fan pressure shouldn’t always be the driving force behind creative decisions, by no means, but there’s also something to be said for character development. Five seasons later, the Smiths need to evolve and grow further to keep viewers interested. And would it be so bad to finally give us some answers to at least some of the show’s biggest mysteries?

If this first episode is anything to trust, then Rick and Morty definitely seem more concerned with addressing these issues in season five. Rick even addresses this directly when he tells Nimbus, “Don’t establish a canonical story with me.” Is it just a conscious acknowledgment of the show’s new leanings or will people like Rick’s ex-wife Diane resurface sometime soon?

Speaking to Digital Spy recently, show creator Dan Harmon discussed all of this in more detail:

It’s really weird in animation because obviously Morty has to be 14 years old forever. Summer is 17 years old forever. Rick is whatever he is forever. So that question becomes: do your characters grow and change? hitting where it is as if there is no consciousness present. I see it as smoking meat instead of cooking it. You let the flavor happen and you let that change things.

The challenges Dan describes here are not unique to Rick and Morty. Most animated sitcoms have to balance accessibility with character development for long-term fans, and this issue only becomes more apparent the more time each show passes. After all, The Simpsons has already shown that longevity can be a curse if not managed well, but with many seasons to go, it’s refreshing to see that Rick and Morty are now starting to count on this more in season five.

“Morty is getting tired of the Rick shit,” Harmon continued. “And he should. We don’t want to see him wake up every day and say, ‘I wonder what my beloved grandfather has planned for me.’

Dan is right, and it’s comforting to hear him acknowledge this, but that doesn’t mean everything is suddenly perfect now. After the events of season four, it feels strange that Space Beth is no longer showing up, and Rick’s depressing ending is also ignored after the end of season 4.

But for now, we’ll give Rick and Morty the benefit of the doubt. After all, it’s impossible to judge an entire season based on a single episode, and writer Scott Marder has promised fans will get “epic canon” beyond the first episode. Hopefully the rest of the fifth season will invest in more emotional rhythms along with the laughs or, before long, the possibility of another renewal will be less and less likely in any dimension.

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 will arrive on June 21 on HBO Spain, with a weekly episode.

