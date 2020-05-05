Share

After a long wait, Rick and Morty finally released the second part of their fourth season. Once again, the series promises to entertain its fans and also surprise with jokes about the coronavirus.

Fans had to wait four and a half months to get new episodes of Rick and Morty. Finally, the adult animated series released the second part of its fourth season. With the sixth episode, titled “Never Ricking Morty”, the fiction of Adult Swim kicked off a new batch of super fun chapters.

Although the series was developed before the current pandemic, the return of Rick and Morty It has absolutely hit the nail on the head, including a direct dialogue through which reference is made to the situation in which we live. In the episode in question, Rick and Morty They find themselves trapped on a train controlled by Story Lord, a villain who seeks to fuel his train with endless adventures of the beloved tandem.

In the midst of that ironic reference to the situation of the series team, at the moment when the pair is considering the possibility of selling the train, Rick replies that “nobody is buying anything because of the bloody virus”. The aforementioned chapter has already been seen in the United States that arrives this May 4 to our country from the hand of TNT and HBO Spain, where we can enjoy the series on a par with the Americans. Moreover, this new installment of episodes promises to make fun of renowned movies.

An endless wait

The followers of Rick and Morty they are used to having their favorite adventures made to wait but sometimes these stops have seemed endless. “I think I can say without fear of being wrong that the break between seasons 3 and 4 has been the longest and the last time it’s going to be so long it’s ridiculous“Has ensured Dan Harmon, co-creator of the series with Justin Roiland in a recent interview.

“I don’t know how fast we can work, but I know there will never be a wait like that again. There are many things that we had to close before starting season four but I can say that we are writing the fifth while we finish the fourth to force ourselves to fulfill our plans“

