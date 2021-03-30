Rick and Morty presents the trailer for its fifth season and reveals premiere date

Last year fans were able to enjoy the fourth season of Rick and Morty – 100%, the irreverent animated series that has conquered millions around the world and that recently Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65% , The Man of Steel – 55%) recommended to see among the HBO Max catalog. Today Adult Swim delights us with the first trailer of the fifth season as well as the release date.

According to the video trailer, it will be on June 20 that we will have the adventures of Rick Sánchez and Morty Smith back. The trailer also shows various scenes with the return of old characters and the arrival of new ones. Deadline also informs that June 20 has been designated by Adult Swim as “Rick and Morty Day”, and in addition to launching the new season, first glimpses, behind the scenes and other surprises that will come to the networks will come to light. social.

Rick and morty It has been so successful because it combines excellent animation, the most insane comedy, and a series of tributes to science fiction and fantasy. You also have to recognize the charisma of the characters and the actors who give them voice, especially Justin Roiland as Rick Sánchez and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth and Chris Parnell as Jerry. You can see the trailer below.

Hopefully the fifth season will continue to poke fun at everything without mercy; in the previous season several Americans were angry because there was a reference to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the attacks on Pearl Harbor in World War II; in another episode they mocked the Bechdel Test, which some feminists use to assess the gender gap in movies; and in another Rick faces a god from another planet who shared many characteristics with Zeus, but especially with the god of the Old Testament.

When dealing with a scientist, teasing around religion and superstition of any kind is present in Rick and Morty, but instead of causing the show to be condemned as it would have happened at another time, that null consideration of the beliefs of others it has been part of its appeal to the general public.

In September of last year, Rick and morty was the winner at the Emmy Awards, for the eighth episode of the fourth season, “The Vat of Acid Episode”, which competed against “The View From Halfway Down”, from the last season of BoJack Horseman – 94%. However, some felt that the Netflix series deserved to win for that intense and dramatic episode.