Rick and Morty: new season confirms that one of its main characters is LGBT

The first episode of the fifth season of Rick and Morty – 100% premiered this weekend and boy was it a satisfying experience for fans. After a long time we see the beloved characters return, this time involved in new entanglements that are as hilarious as they are dangerous. One of the highlights of the premiere is the confirmation that one of the protagonists is queer, the followers of the series already suspected it but now it is settled with complete certainty. Read on to learn more.

Do not miss: Rick and Morty could have a movie after season 5, says producer

“Mort Dinner Rick Andre” is the title of the episode that kicks off with the fifth season of Rick and morty. It introduces us to the eccentric scientist organizing dinner for his ocean-dwelling nemesis, while his grandson gets the wine. Mr. Nimbus, the character in question, is also called The King of the Ocean (and to tell the truth, he looks like a parody of Aquaman and Namor, the aquatic characters of DC and Marvel, respectively) and for a moment of the chapter he invites Jerry to Beth to have a threesome, something that captures and interests parents.

Thanks to this event we discovered that Jerry really belongs to the LGBT community as suspected since the second season, specifically in the chapter “Total Rickall”, when the Smith home is closed after a dangerous group of parasite aliens threaten take over the world by multiplying through flashbacks. Jerry maintains an affair with Sleepy Gary, however, by the end of the chapter he is killed along with the rest of his invading species, which leaves Jerry’s heart broken. Since then, fans have wondered if Morty’s father was bisexual, now we know that he was thanks to his interest in Mr. Nimbus.

We invite you to read: Marcell Jankovics, Hungarian animation genius, has passed away at 79

Once again it is confirmed that another character in the series is LGBT. We know that Rick Sánchez is thanks to different events, for example, the one observed in the chapter “Auto Erotic Assimilation”, when Rick, Morty and Summer meet an ex-lover of Rick who turns out to be a hive-minded alien named Unity; the protagonist does not think twice when having sex with male and female beings scattered all over the planet, confirming the character’s pansexuality. The separation at the end of the episode affects him badly.

LGBT representation in film and television has taken on a very important role. For years the queer experience was ignored in fiction, however, the new century has brought great and valuable changes, now the community is seen on the screen more and more represented and it is the ideal path that entertainment should follow. Will we see further discoveries in the future between Rick and morty? It is clear that the series returns to give us greater adventures and satisfaction with the family. A really exciting summer awaits the fans.

Rick and morty They usually take a long time to release their seasons, however, with each new block of chapters we get pleasant surprises that make it worthwhile, we hope this is not the exception. The following episodes, called “Mortyplicity” and “A Rickconvenient Mort”, will premiere on June 27 and July 4, respectively. One of the most representative adult series of our times is back.

The new season of Rick and morty it will continue to be broadcast every week through different platforms.

You may also be interested in: Issa Rae to voice Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew in Into the Spider-Verse 2