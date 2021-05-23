‘Rick and Morty’ launches new trailer for its fifth season less than a month after the premiere

MMMM-Morty, the most dysfunctional family in all possible universes is back. And this time more united than ever, judging by the new trailer for ‘Rick and Morty Morty’. Season 5 is just around the corner and Adult Swim has unveiled a new trailer.

The fifth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ will premiere on Adult Swim on June 20 and only 24 hours later on HBO Spain and TNT. This batch of 10 episodes will be broadcast without interruptions, so a hilarious summer awaits us.

To celebrate the occasion, Adult Swim has stipulated that June 20 will be Rick and Morty Day, a global holiday that will be celebrated across the multiverse.. The US network will accompany the premiere of the fifth season with behind-the-scenes videos, new trailers and surprises.

Vindicators spin-off

In addition, the chain recently announced that ‘Rick and Morty’ will have its first spin-off based on the Vindicdators, the group of superheroes that first appeared in the fourth episode of the third season.

The scriptwriters of the episode Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe will be in charge of writing this web series that will consist of between 8 and 10 episodes and will premiere online between 2021 and 2022. “We are thrilled to be working on the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens after the Vindicators save (or destroy) the worlds. We are so excited to show how totally dysfunctional it is. it’s this team of superheroes whether Rick is around to kill half of them or not, “said the screenwriters.