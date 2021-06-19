‘Rick and Morty’ floods Wendy’s ahead of season 5 premiere

In Spain, not many know the Wendy’s food chain, an American family-friendly food establishment that many of us hear named for the first time from the hand of Rick Sanchez. As the first episode of season 3 taught us, one of the best in the series, the place of greatest peace and tranquility for the most intelligent man in the universe is a Wendy’s.

Although the fiction of AdultSwim has made the presence of the chain a good gag, the truth is that it is a sponsorship that is blatant and blatant. Season 5 of the most popular animated series of the moment will premiere on HBO Spain on June 21, at the same time as in the United States. Of course, the chain has not wanted to miss the opportunity for a new action with the googly-eyed couple, they have decided to turn their premises into a tribute to the series. In fact, for a few hours Wendy’s will be called none other than Morty’s. You can see that Rick’s sounds more like a bar …

In addition to offering soft drinks with new official flavors of the series, the Panorama City location in Los Angeles is already a Morty’s in its self-service window, an action that will last only until June 20, just before the premiere of the new season. In fact, AdultSwim has revealed that this opening Sunday has been raised as a global celebration. Global Rick and Morty Day.

‘Rick and Morty’ will premiere the first part of its season 5, with a weekly episode, starting next June 21 on HBO Spain.

