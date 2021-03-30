Rick and Morty already has a premiere date for its fifth season

Adult Swim today released a trailer for the fifth season of Rick and Morty along with the world premiere date.

Adult Swim further declared June 20 as the “Rick and Morty Day”Which will be seen with special previews, behind-the-scenes footage and other surprises, all ahead of the 11pm ET / PT premiere. Those sneak peeks and surprises will spread through Cartoon Network, the Adult Swim website and social media, something that will end up being an exciting Easter egg hunt for fans of Rick and morty. From this moment we can begin to wait for these advances and enjoy them.

Meanwhile, the new trailer should give fans plenty to study, features the unique brand of Rick and morty of quirky and self-aware sci-fi situations, from the presence of “a freaky horny ocean man” to “zip- lining through futuristic metal tunnels,” all under the fist-pumping strains of “Blue Orchid” by The White Stripes. Of course, there are lots of alternate versions of our characters, with Rick shooting himself, and the slightest glimpse of a reality in which Rick and morty fight vampires in sunglasses, a vision that Rick consider “tight.”

It’s more than that

Beyond the excitement, we also get some of the solid character-based banter that makes the Emmy Award-winning series so visible. I particularly like the objections of Rick and Summer on when it is appropriate to declare something “too quiet”, but anyone who likes to see Jerry being insulted, fired or forgotten will have much to love here.

Premiere of the fifth season

One release date is enough to get the blood pumping to the heart of any fan of Rick and morty and be anxious while waiting for the premiere. Knowing that season five is only a few months away and that work on future seasons is already underway gives us something solid to look forward to. Add those celebrations of the Rick and Morty Day, and we have a real vacation on our hands.

Rick and Morty trailer is now available

Take a look at the new trailer from Rick and morty following. Season 5 premieres on Adult Swim on June 20.

As we already know, the series follows the misadventures of a scientist, Rick, and his easily influenced grandson, Morty, who pass the time between domestic life and space, time and intergalactic travel. Where monsters, conspiracies, and even some science theories turn against them and make everything spiral out of control and put them in search of a solution. Sometimes the same family is affected and mixed in these situations a little, not to say, very uncomfortable of life or death.

Surely you are also waiting for this fabulous premiere that is getting closer and closer.