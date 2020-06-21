Richey Edwards, the musician who could have faked his departure to succeed | Instagram

Welsh musician Richey Edwards has starred in one of the most mysterious disappearances and bizarre of history, because it disappeared without leaving any trace, knows in detail what happened.

The guitarist disappeared in 1995 And it was on February 1 of that year, when Richey Edwards and James Dean Bradfield had to take a plane for a promotional tour in the United States that turned everything gray.

Around the 7:00 in the morningRichey left the Embassy and went to his Cardiff apartment, later abandoned his car in a workshop in Severn View, Wales, very close to the Severn Bridge, which is a bridge very famous since it is used as the favorite place of sulcldas.

It may interest you: The Club of 27: Who they were and by whom it was made up

On February 14 his car, the one he had left in Cardiff two weeks earlier, had a parking ticket and coincidentally, at the Severn View service station.

In that fine, the vehicle was requested to be removed by the crane on the 17th, as it was considered abandoned, and it was there that the police discovered that it was Edwards’ car, with the low battery and with evidence that it had been inhabited.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was quite strange that he left his car there, but without a doubt the most bizarre thing was that she put out 200 pounds every day until he managed to reach 2,800, with which it is believed that he planned everything with great intelligence so that he did not find his whereabouts.

It should be noted that there were several people than They say they have seen Richey in the following years as in Berlin, Poland, New York, in the state of Goa in India and even in 2004 in Spain on a beach in Lanzarote.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The November 23 2008, for legal purposes, the UK courts declared presumed dead At 27 years of age, however, there is still no evidence that he is truly dead.

One of the theories is that he hid in a place close to his disappearance since the cadav3r was never found.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Now the band to which he belonged, Manics Street Preachers, from the day of his disappearance, continue as a trio with a recognized and recognizable musical career.

James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore have survived the disappearance of his partner, Always remembering that one day there were four, and even for several years preserved in every presentation your microphone on stage in the hope that he would return.

You can also read: Singer Jordy, how is your life away from the spotlight after only one successful song

The Manic Street Preachers managed more success as a trio that when Richey Edwards was the main figure of the band, although it sounds cruel and sad, so another of the theories indicated that everything was planned so that the band had the success that they had not managed to have.