Richardson, promising young US sprinter, tests positive for marijuana

07/02/2021 at 7:41 AM CEST

Agencies / Los Angeles

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, the new great sensation of American athletics, gave positive for marijuana during qualifying tests for the Tokyo Games, putting their Olympic participation at serious risk, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited two unidentified people with knowledge of the positive test result, which was advanced by The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica. Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ..

Richardson, 21, won the 100-meter test of the United States pre-Olympic held at the end of June in Eugene, Oregon, which gave him the ticket to Tokyo. This season, the young sprinter became the sixth fastest woman in history in that distance with a time of 10.72 seconds, marked in the state of Florida in April.

Marijuana is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances and a positive result for this drug can lead to a suspension of between one month and two years. The positive could invalidate Richardson’s win at Eugene and open the door for another of the competitors obtains a place for the Games Tokyo (July 23 – August 8), even if Richardson received the minimum punishment. The New York Times reported that other participants in the 100-meter final in Eugene were told of their rise in the rankings.

While his surroundings were silent, Richardson published a cryptic tweet in which he says to his followers: “I am human.”