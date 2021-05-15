Richards-De Carolis, good super middle European Championship with Buatsi at the same gala

Darío Pérez

In addition to the two mentioned titles from the old continent in the super bantamweight and cruiser categories, the Manchester Arena evening this Saturday will delight us with the third European winding in super middleweight and the presence of Joshua Buatsi. The show proposed by Eddie Hearn could still have been better, but the super featherweight women’s world unification between Terri Harper and Hyun Mi Choi will not be able to take place due to the injury of the British.

The European Super Middle Championship pits two co-contenders with a very different point from their careers. To begin with, the British Lerrone Richards (14-0, 3 KOs), technical and left-handed fighter, in the best moment of his career at 28 years old. After a very measured start, he emerged with two good victories against Tommy Langford and Lennox Clarke in two Commonwealth titles, which earned him to be considered among the elite of the British super middleweight. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and according to the forecasts, you should seize it.

We say that because his rival, the Italian Giovanni de Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KO) We don’t know if he is in his prime as a professional about to turn 37. Without the shooting of a rival who fought a few months ago, De Carolis has not stepped in the ring for almost two years and, while he has won his last suits, he has only won five of his last ten. His great asset against Richards will be the experience and baggage of having fought practically all over boxing Europe, finding the best moment of his sporting life when he knocked out Vincent Feigenbutz in Germany. The Spanish fans may remind you of your fight against Blas Miguel Martínez in 2012.

In addition, the theoretical headliner of the evening will be the Briton of Ghanaian origin Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs), who will seek to advance to the ten-round world title against the Frenchman Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-0, 8 KO). His record is totally fictitious and inflated, having fought only three times with rivals with a positive record (more victories than defeats) and without having disputed any title as a professional, and it will not be due to the number of organizations and their generosity in sanctioning everything. type of girdles. Finally, tomorrow he will compete for the intermediate WBA title that Buatsi owns. It seems a relatively simple task for the local, always with due respect in this complicated sport.

In addition, the English super lightweight title will be at stake between the promising Dalton smith (7-0, 6 KO) and the veteran Lee Appleyard (16-5-1, 5 KO).

The evening can be seen in full on DAZN in Spain, starting at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday.