Richard Madden, Life and Career in Pictures

From HBO to Disney, then a leading man on Netflix, and then ‘Rocketman‘. Richard Madden it is clearly carving a niche in the industry. He began his career as an actor very young, but it was not until 2011 that he became world famous when he entered the Stark clan in ‘Game of Thrones‘. Today that he turns 35, we review his career.

Purebred scotch

Madden was born on June 18, 1986 in Elderslie, Scotland. At the age of 11, he joined a theater group to overcome his shyness.

the beginning

His first film was ‘Complicity’, based on the novel by Iain Banks. In it were Jonny Lee Miller, Brian Cox and … Keeley Hawes! The actress the actor would work with 18 years later …

First series

He then worked on ‘Barmy Aunt Boomerang’, a BBC series that aired during 1999 and 2000.

And more jobs for tv

When he was older, he appeared in another British series, ‘Hope Springs’.

And the time has come

Then more jobs came, but his big break came from HBO with a series they were preparing … One about kingdoms and an Iron Throne. This image was shared by the actor on Instagram, and it was in one of the first casting meetings of said series.

Lord of Winterfell

Well yeah, Madden owes a lot to Robb Stark. The role in ‘Game of Thrones’ gave him popularity and international projection. That makes up for the fact that fans always ask him about the Red Wedding.

In a fairy tale

After passing through the series, Madden was called in 2013 for the adaptation of ‘Cinderella’ in live action. And as it was proven in 2015, he embroidered the role of Prince Charming, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Good crumbs

Part of the success of the film was the chemistry he had with his co-star, Lily James.

Romeo and Juliet

Aware of the good work they did in front of the camera, Branagh enlisted Madden and James to bring William Shakespeare’s masterpiece to the stage on the 400th anniversary of his death.

Other weight series

He participated in another series also with family themes and secrets involved (but without dragons): ‘The Medici: Lords of Florence’.

‘Oasis’

Kevin Macdonald counted on him to star in this sci-fi project with Amazon Prime.

To DJ’s Netflix

‘Ibiza’ became a beautiful DJ for whom Gillian Jacobs fell asleep on her trip to the island of Pitiusa. The film was not shot in Ibiza, but they were the best in this film.

Bodyguard

In 2018 he was the protagonist of the Netflix series with Keeley Hawes. In it he played a war veteran who is in charge of protecting the Minister of the Interior with whom he does not share the vision of his policies. He won a Golden Globe for his work. Could he be the new James Bond?

To the musical

In ‘Rocketman’ he showed that he also knows how to play nasty roles. In it he played John Reid, manager and partner of Elton John for several years. Here the chemistry with Taron Egerton crossed the screen.

Passing through Cannes

In Cannes, he showed the good vibes he had had with the whole team.

Fashion boy

He shared the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Time magazine selected him as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2019.

To the battlefield in ‘1917’

Sam Mendes counted on him for his few supporting roles in this war plot.

And in November …

‘Los Eternos’ will hit theaters on November 5. There we will see Madden with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and company under the command of Chloé Zhao.

