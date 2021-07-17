Richard Madden hopes Eternals will be more interesting than The Boys

Regardless of the overexploitation of the theme of superheroes in various media, Marvel has managed to maintain its status. His most recent series premiered in Disney + They are the clear example that the brand seeks to approach other styles so as not to lose the interest of its public. Staying in control is not easy, especially when the subject is exhausted very quickly and has motivated other projects that give it a twist that the Marvel Cinematic Universe simply cannot match so as not to put at risk what it has been building for more than a decade. .

Although many consider the battle between DC Y Marvel the most important, the truth is that the classic superheroes must rather take care of those proposals that arrive where they have not been able. Titles like The Umbrella Academy – 93%, Invincible – 100% and The Boys – 95% filled a void for those seeking much more mature, bloodthirsty, black comedy and explicit violence approaches. With so many rules to follow, it doesn’t seem likely that the MCU can follow those lines, so the best it can hope for is to deliver tapes that stop repeating its famous formula.

After Avengers: Endgame – 95% the public wonders which characters and villains can do better. Little by little details of the new phase of Marvel and what it will achieve in the medium term, with Eternals being the key title for introducing totally new characters that are also extremely powerful and could allow the arrival of other enemies. In addition to the excitement of those who know these comics, the film starring Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek promises to do something entirely new under the care of Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Nomadland – 100%.

We have only had a small preview of EternalsSo it’s hard to know exactly what will make her so different, but her own cast is always talking about it. Richard Madden, who will play Ikaris, is one of the actors who comments the most about the novelty of the film, and in a recent interview with GQ he reaffirmed that the project will leave behind the tradition of the MCU and can be compared to projects such as The Boys.

Madden, recognized worldwide for his work on Game of Thrones, admits that The Boys is a great example of how to renew the superhero theme and knows that Eternals aspires to something similar. In the series of Amazon, superheroes are a social product that should not be admired at all. Although some do seek the good, most abuse their power and have no problem crossing moral lines to create their own laws. The fact that humans without powers are the ones who seek to defeat them gives it an original touch, as the viewer genuinely cares about their life and physical integrity.

We don’t know how dark it will be Eternals and there are still many questions about the story itself, from the reason why these characters did not appear before the threat of Thanos, to the possibilities of his powers within the canon of the MCU. In addition, these heroes will arrive within the context of the multiverse that already excites many with faces known as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, so they will also have to make a great effort to become part of this world.

Madden is quite right about how Marvel seeks to update itself. This new phase that will address the Multiverse now Kang as the main villain he is creating high expectations for the future of the franchise, where mutants and Fantastic Four could also be featured. For its part, The Boys It will premiere its third season soon and it is expected that they will also elevate and improve their proposal with more violent and sexual scenes, always inspired by the original graphic novel. Will one day UCM will be able to achieve what has been done by The Boys at the thematic level?

