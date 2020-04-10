Earlier this week and through his Twitter account, screenwriter and director Richard Kelly revealed that he is working on a restored and extended version of ‘Southland tales‘, the peculiar and unclassifiable cross between science fiction, drama and black comedy that starred Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christopher Lambert, John Larroquette, Mandy Moore or Justin Timberlake in 2006.

The film, which was supposed to be the revidification of the person in charge of ‘Donnie Darko’, nevertheless represented a very difficult artistic and commercial setback from which Kelly in the eyes of the industry has not yet recovered, but which, as usually happens with this type of “complicated” films, over time has acquired the status of cult film.

An extended version that actually corresponds more or less with the montage – unfinished – of the film that could be seen at the Cannes Film Festival, significantly superior in duration to the montage that was later “corrected” by its producers, who finally, a year and a half after Its passage through the French festival, are released commercially in those countries where it came to be released, not in a Spain in which almost 15 years later it remains as “indito title”.

And not only that: Kelly, in turn, has also revealed that she is working on a prequel that combines real image and animation, based on the graphic novel she has made with Brett Weldele and whose script she even has already written.

Following are the four tweets published around this double project by the aforementioned Richard Kelly, whose we have not seen anything new since the premiere more than ten years ago of ‘The Box’, its third and for now the last film. There is nothing better than his own manager explaining his intentions for this project for which, it seems, he already has the necessary financial and artistic support to carry it out insured.

We have completed 4K restorations of both the theatrical and Cannes versions. The 158 minute Cannes cut is rough with many unfinished visual effects. It * will * be released for posterity … but my focus has been on preparing the epic Version 3.0 of #SouthlandTales. #SouthlandNow Richard Kelly (@JRichardKelly) April 5, 2020

#SouthlandTales is a six-chapter saga. The existing film covers the second half. I wrote graphic novels with @brettweldele that cover the first three chapters. I have completed an ambitious new script that uses the novels as a blueprint for an ambitious new film. #SouthlandNow Richard Kelly (@JRichardKelly) April 5, 2020

My * hope * is to direct a new #SouthlandTales prequel film using a hybrid of animation and live-action. This new film could be released in tandem with an expanded version of the existing film with significant new content. #SouthlandNow Richard Kelly (@JRichardKelly) April 5, 2020