The news of a new birth in the family is something beautiful, Richard Gere the American actor of 70 years He has become a father again because his baby was just born.

Everyone was surprised with the news precisely because of his advanced age, however that did not matter to him and fortunately he is very happy next to his wife.

This baby is the second he has with his current wife who is so far his wife number three the businesswoman Alejandra Silva of Spanish origin with only 37 years old.

Even though the couple shows a big age difference (thirty-three), both have shown how happy they are and what better proof that their new baby.

The couple got married in 2018, the news of the birth of his son who has not yet revealed if he is a man or a woman and it is not known what name he will be going around the world.

In 2019 a year after they got married they became parents to their first child together It is worth mentioning that each one already had a child with their ex-partners, so the new member of the family is their third child, but the second they have as a marriage.

According to some media, it is said that the new member of the family it’s a boy However, the couple has not confirmed anything yet. boy or girl the news of the new birth of insurance has them more than congratulations.

Although the family cannot leave due to quarantine and even more so because of Gere’s age, as he is already a senior, they are surely enjoying the company and the joy of having a baby at home, we hope that everything goes well and that they enjoy their extended family to the fullest.

