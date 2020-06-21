French tennis player Richard Gasquet He gave an interview to the French newspaper Le Parisien, where he spoke about all the news in the world of tennis, showing great shock at the schedule proposed by the ATP, leaving very little margin between the US Open and Roland Garros, putting through other important tournaments such as the Mutua Madrid Open or the Masters 1000 in Rome.

-Physical condition after returning to the slopes:

“When you are more than two months without playing, you must be very careful when you resume. I started the season with some foot discomfort, and this break allowed me to rest and recover fully. This Ultimate Tennis Showdown organized by Mouratoglou is perfect for Going to find sensations, since we are playing in a new format many of the best players on the circuit. The feelings are slowly appearing but there are still things to correct before tennis officially returns. “

-The schedule proposed by ATP:

“The schedule they have put us is practically crazy. A lot of important tournaments in a short time. It is simply grotesque, but I understand that everyone wants to save their tournaments. They need the dispute of their tournaments to obtain economic benefits. Now it is the players who have They have to decide on which tournaments to play and which ones not, but the best players on the circuit who play the final rounds and therefore have a lot of game loads, are going to have to make a schedule according to their physical condition in order to avoid injuries that cause them to miss out. what’s left of the season. “

-What tournaments will Gasquet play?

“I have not yet decided which tournaments I will play and which ones I will not, but there are still two months left. I still have time to know how to choose and we will see how I will be physically. If there are no problems, my intention is to play the US Open, but if the tournament is held tomorrow I confirm that I would not go. There are many unknowns about the tournament dispute and currently the United States is the country with the most infections in the world. “

-The US Open behind closed doors:

“It is better for tournaments to be held under these conditions than not, but obviously losing a lot of emotion playing games behind closed doors. It is important that tennis is restarted like other sports and with televisions everything is easier to be able to watch all the games. In Germany, the Bundesliga has never had as much television audience as it does right now. People need sport and I’m sure tennis would gain much more television viewing. “

-Blacks Live Matter campaign:

“I fully support this proposal. I am convinced that if tennis had not been suspended, there would have been some gestures in favor of many players. Possibly the Wimbledon tournament would have been an ideal setting for it. Possibly when the tennis will do something, “concluded the French player.